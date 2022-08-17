Florida state attorney Andrew Warren, who was suspended earlier this month by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for his position on abortion, is appealing his suspension by claiming the Republican governor abused his authority.

"The Florida Constitution sets very limited parameters under which a governor can suspend an elected official and what's happening here is, he's trying to overturn a free and fair election, Warren, the twice-elected state attorney of Hillsborough County, told CNN's John Berman on "New Day" Wednesday. "He's trying to throw out the votes of hundreds of thousands of Floridians. And he's trying to substitute his judgment for that of the voters who elected me."

CNN's Steven Contorno contributed to this report.

