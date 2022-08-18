The Florida state Senate will pause its proceedings to remove state attorney Andrew Warren, who was suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis for his pledge not to prosecute certain cases, according to a letter penned by Senate President Wilton Simpson on Wednesday.

The Republican governor announced he was suspending Warren, a Democrat, in early August, accusing him of "neglect of duty" and "incompetence" as the elected prosecutor of Hillsborough County, home to Tampa. Warren had pledged not to prosecute those who seek or perform abortions or those who provide gender-affirming treatments.

CNN's Steve Contorno and Veronica Stracqualursi contributed to this report.

