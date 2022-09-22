A Democratic lawmaker in Florida filed a lawsuit Thursday evening asking a court to block Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis from transporting more migrants from the southern border, arguing last week's flights to Martha's Vineyard violated state law.

State Sen. Jason Pizzo, a Miami Democrat, contends that DeSantis illegally misspent taxpayer dollars by flying migrants from San Antonio to the Massachusetts island. Lawmakers this past year approved $12 million for a program to transport migrants but the state budget specified the money was to relocate "unauthorized aliens from this state."

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.