A Democratic lawmaker in Florida is expected to file a lawsuit seeking to block Gov. Ron DeSantis from transporting any more migrants from the southern border to other states.

State Sen. Jason Pizzo of Miami said the DeSantis administration broke state law last week when it arranged to send 50 migrants in San Antonio by plane to Martha's Vineyard. Pizzo told CNN on Wednesday afternoon that a legal challenge seeking an emergency injunction is "imminent."

