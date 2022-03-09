Florida House passes bill creating election police force

The Republican-controlled Florida House on Wednesday night passed a voting overhaul bill that would create a new security office to investigate election crimes and increase penalties for violating the state's elections laws. Members of the Florida House of Representatives are shown here during a legislative session at the Florida State Capitol, Monday, March 7, 2022, in Tallahassee, Florida.

The legislation would establish a scaled-back version of an elections police force first proposed last year by Florida' GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis. The House vote completes legislative action on the measure, which is now headed to DeSantis for his signature.

