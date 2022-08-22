On this, the Democratic candidates for Florida governor agree: New restrictions on abortion in the Sunshine State and uncertainty about the future of women's health across America have reinvigorated their voters and elevated the urgency to their effort to knock off Gov. Ron DeSantis this fall.

But the question of who is best suited to take that fight to DeSantis -- seasoned Rep. Charlie Crist or Nikki Fried, the state agriculture commissioner vying to become Florida's first female governor -- has sparked a bitter war of words between the two candidates and fueled a pricey advertising battle that has shaped the closing weeks of their race for the party's nomination.

CNN's David Wright contributed to this story.

