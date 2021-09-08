Democratic Rep. Darren Soto of Florida, who is fully vaccinated, announced on Twitter Wednesday that he tested positive for Covid-19.
"I recently tested positive for #COVID19, and am grateful to only have mild symptoms, which I credit to the vaccine," Soto said. "I am currently self-isolating and working remotely. I encourage everyone to #GetVaccinated to save lives!"
Soto is the sixth member of the House to have had a breakthrough Covid-19 diagnosis since early August. Four senators have also contracted the virus after being vaccinated.
Soto says he's also receiving monoclonal antibody treatment, but stresses that it is "not a substitutive for the COVID-19 vaccine."
"This morning I also received monoclonal antibody treatment to further reduce potential symptoms. This treatment is helpful but not a substitute for the COVID-19 vaccine. I encourage everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible: Vaccines.gov."
