The tail-end of the August primary season arrives on Tuesday, with elections in New York, Florida and Oklahoma.

New York's long and messy redistricting process pushed its US House and state Senate primaries back nearly two months, setting up a contentious clash between incumbents, charges of voter-shopping against candidates who chose -- or, in some cases, were pushed -- out of their first-choice races and an open seat contest in a new district that has divided voters along intersecting ideological and ethnic lines.

