Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democrat Charlie Crist went toe-to-toe on abortion, Hurricane Ian response, the state's ongoing culture wars and the rising Republican's future political ambitions in an hour-long debate that produced a handful of notable moments that may just yet fire up Democrats in this state.

Down in the polls and nearly out of campaign money, Crist entered the Sunrise Theatre in Fort Pierce, Florida, with almost nothing left to lose and he repeatedly put DeSantis on the defensive over the divisive agenda that has catapulted the Republican into GOP stardom.​ Crist's objective Monday was twofold: build momentum for the final weeks of the Florida race and bruise the national reputation of DeSantis, who is also weighing a potential presidential primary campaign against former President Donald Trump as he seeks reelection as governor.

