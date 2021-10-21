Five military veterans advising Sen. Sinema resign, calling her one of the 'principal obstacles to progress'

Five military veterans on Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's advisory board resigned from their roles this week, slamming the Arizona Democrat as one of the "principal obstacles to progress."
The veterans said they object to her refusal to change the Senate filibuster and her opposition to parts of the Democrats' sweeping budget reconciliation package that makes up President Joe Biden's agenda.
"You have become one of the principal obstacles to progress, answering to big donors rather than your own people," the veterans wrote in a letter to Sinema. The letter will be in a new ad from the progressive veterans' activist group Common Defense, The New York Times reported Thursday. "We shouldn't have to buy representation from you, and your failure to stand by your people and see their urgent needs is alarming."
Sinema told the Times in a statement that she would "always remain grateful for these individuals' service to our nation," and had valued their input to her work.
"While it is unfortunate that apparent disagreement on separate policy issues has led to this decision," she said. "I thank them for their service and will continue working every day to deliver for Arizona's veterans who have sacrificed so much to keep us safe and secure."
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
