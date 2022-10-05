The White House is unveiling a series of reports on Thursday detailing agencies' progress in steeling federal government facilities, programs and operations in the face of climate change.

The progress reports come a year after more than 20 agencies released plans to ensure federal facilities and programs are resilient against the climate crisis, including initiatives bumping pay to federal firefighters, electrifying vehicle fleets and pinpointing which military bases are most at risk to climate hazards. The reports were requested by President Joe Biden on his first day in office.

CNN's Ella Nielsen contributed to this report.

