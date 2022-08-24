The US Department of Agriculture will allocate over half a billion dollars toward initiatives to help poor farmers and increase diversity in the agriculture industry, the agency will announce Wednesday morning.

The funding announcement follows two new provisions signed into law under the Inflation Reduction Act last week that will allow the USDA to provide financial relief to farmers who are at financial risk and have been discriminated against by the agency.

