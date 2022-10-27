The Biden administration finalized a new rule Thursday, cracking down on predatory for-profit colleges by doing away with a longstanding loophole that created a financial incentive to target veterans and service members.

For years, closing the loophole, known as the "90/10 rule," has been a top priority of veterans and military organizations. They have argued that some for-profit colleges use aggressive practices and deceptive marketing to recruit veterans and service members in particular.

