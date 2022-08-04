A group of Justice Department employees sent a list of demands to Attorney General Merrick Garland and Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday, asking for the administration to expand health care coverage to include abortion-related benefits like paid leave to travel out of state and reimbursement for travel expenses.

The group, the Department of Justice Gender Equality Network, told administration officials they have not done enough to support federal workers since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in late June.

