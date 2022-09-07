Vice President Kamala Harris will lead the US presidential delegation to Japan for the state funeral for assassinated former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a White House official told CNN.

"Her visit will honor the legacy of Prime Minister Abe and underscore the importance of his leadership in championing the alliance between the United States and Japan and advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific," the White House official said.

