Prosecutors in Georgia have secured grand jury testimony from two prominent witnesses -- former US Sen. Kelly Loeffler and former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone -- in their investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in that state, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN.

Their grand jury appearances in recent months, which have not been previously reported, highlight the wide-ranging investigation underway as Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis probes efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to try to keep him in power.

