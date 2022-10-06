Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman raised $22 million in the third quarter of 2022, according to the Pennsylvania lieutenant governor's campaign, overshadowing what his Republican opponent, Mehmet Oz, said he raised over the same period.

The Pennsylvania contest to replace retiring GOP Sen. Pat Toomey represents one of Democrats' best chances to flip a Senate seat this year. Polling has shown the race tightening in recent weeks, as Republicans increase their spending and home in on a trio of attack lines: Crime, the broader economy and Fetterman's health following a stroke in May.

