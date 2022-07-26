Air travel is a mess right now and Sen. Elizabeth Warren is demanding that federal regulators do something about it.

In a letter obtained first by CNN, the Massachusetts Democrat, along with California Democratic Sen. Alex Padilla, urges Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to use his vast powers to protect consumers by cracking down on the airline industry. The lawmakers want the Transportation Department to "aggressively" use its authority to hold airlines accountable for surging prices, mounting cancellations and growing delays.

