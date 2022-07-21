First on CNN: DHS inspector general tells Secret Service to stop investigating potentially missing texts

Members of the Secret Service patrol from the roof of the White House on January 6, 2021. The Department of Homeland Security inspector general has directed the Secret Service to stop investigating potentially missing texts related to January 6.

 MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

The Department of Homeland Security inspector general has directed the Secret Service to stop its internal investigations into what happened to text messages related to January 6 that may have been deleted, according to a letter reviewed by CNN.

The inspector general wrote that the Secret Service should stop investigating the matter because it could interfere with the inspector general's own investigation into what happened to the agency's text messages.

