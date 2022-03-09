The widow of Metropolitan Police Officer Jeffrey Smith has won a months-long fight to have her husband's death declared in the line of duty, following his suicide days after the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.
According to a letter obtained exclusively by CNN, the District of Columbia's Police and Firefighters' Retirement and Relief Board has found that Smith "sustained a personal injury on January 6, 2021, while performing his duties and that his injury was the sole and direct cause of his death."
The ruling makes his family eligible to receive benefits.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
