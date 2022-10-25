President Joe Biden has directed the Democratic National Committee to immediately transfer an additional $10 million to the House and Senate Democratic campaign arms and offered an additional $8 million for the two groups through fundraising in the lead up to Election Day, according to a Democratic official.

The new infusion of DNC funds brings the total transferred to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee to $27 million, a record for the party and nearly double the $13.9 million made in 2010, the previous high-water mark.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.