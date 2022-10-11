The Biden administration is considering a new program to encourage Venezuelan migrants to go to US ports of entry instead of unlawfully crossing the southern border if they have a pre-existing tie in the US, according to four sources familiar with discussions.

The proposal comes amid an influx of migrants from those nationalities at the US-Mexico border, straining federal resources and border cities. In August, 55,333 migrants encountered at the border were from Venezuela, Cuba or Nicaragua, a 175% increase from last August, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

