After four straight years of premium declines, Affordable Care Act policies will be more costly in 2023. However, most enrollees won't feel the increase thanks to enhanced federal subsidies that congressional Democrats were able to extend.

The average monthly premium for the benchmark silver plan in 2023 will rise by 4% in the 33 states participating in the federal exchange, healthcare.gov, according to a Department of Health and Human Services report released Wednesday. That compares to a 3% drop for this year.

