Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman on Wednesday declined to say whether he would release more medical records in the wake of his near fatal stroke in May -- only suggesting he would do so if something about his health changed.

In the nearly hour-long livestreamed interview with the PennLive editorial board on Wednesday, Fetterman acknowledged the "elephant in the room" that he had a stroke and repeatedly attacked his GOP opponent Mehmet Oz for declining to speak with the editorial board. Fetterman stood by the short letter his doctor released in June about the candidate's health.

Kit Maher contributed to this report.

