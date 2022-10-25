When Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz debate in Harrisburg on Tuesday, it will be the first time the candidates in the highest profile Senate race of the year have ever met.

Their one and only debate is the marquee event on a Tuesday that includes three other debates in key Senate and gubernatorial races. It is arguably the most critical Senate debate of the entire cycle, pitting a candidate who is publicly recovering from a stroke he suffered in May against a celebrity doctor who rose to fame by hosting a syndicated daily television show for years. By agreeing to one debate, Fetterman -- whose primary care doctor wrote in a letter last week that the candidate "has no work restrictions and can work full duty in public office" -- has limited the time he will be on stage with the Republican as he recovers. But the single debate ensures the 60-minute event will be a high-pressure affair in the already contentious contest.

