Fetterman agrees to debate Oz in Pennsylvania Senate race, but details are to be determined

John Fetterman, lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania and Democratic Senate candidate, center, and his wife Gisele Fetterman, center left, walk with the United Steelworkers District 10 during a Labor Day parade in Pittsburgh on September 5.

 Justin Merriman/Bloomberg/Getty Images

A day after Pennsylvania GOP Senate nominee Mehmet Oz again attacked John Fetterman over his refusal to debate, the Democratic lieutenant governor, who is recovering from a stroke suffered in May, has committed to meeting his opponent.

Fetterman said in a statement Wednesday that he always intended to debate Oz and that the hold-up has "only ever been about addressing some of the lingering issues of my stroke, the auditory processing, and we're going to be able to work that out."

