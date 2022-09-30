Federal officials are offering state and local election officials training to "safely de-escalate" confrontations with voters that could turn violent ahead of November's midterm elections, according to an email to election workers obtained by CNN.

The move underlines the level of concern ahead of the upcoming elections and comes in response to a steady stream of violent threats and harassment that election officials have faced since the 2020 election, much of it from people who falsely claim that the vote was marred by fraud.

