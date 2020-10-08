Feds charge six men accused in plot to kidnap Michigan governor

Six men were charged Thursday in an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, according to a federal criminal complaint.

The six individuals charged in the Western District of Michigan with conspiracy to kidnap are Michigan residents Adam Fox, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, Brandon Caserta, and Delaware resident Barry Croft.

The FBI became aware of the scheme in early 2020 through a social media group of individuals who were discussing the violent overthrow of certain government and law-enforcement components, according to the criminal complaint.

The Detroit News first reported the plot.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

CNN's Veronica Stracqualursi contributed to this report.