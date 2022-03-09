A federal judge said Wednesday he will review communications about the 2020 presidential election between right-wing lawyer John Eastman, former President Donald Trump and others before determining if they are protected by attorney-client privilege or should be turned over to the House select committee investigating January 6, 2021.
The judge, David O. Carter of the Central District of California, did not weigh in at this time on the House's accusation that Eastman and Trump engaged in a "criminal conspiracy" to overturn the vote, but said he would write more extensively about the arguments in the case later.
For now, Carter said he would look at the 111 documents in dispute from Eastman's Chapman University email account between January 4 and 7, 2021. Until now, those emails had been the subject of litigation but not disclosed -- even to the judge.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
