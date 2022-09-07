A federal judge rejected Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes' efforts to fire his two attorneys and delay his weeks-away trial for seditious conspiracy relating to the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, telling the leader there was no "legitimate reason" to make the eleventh-hour change.

According to Rhodes, who has pleaded not guilty, he and his lawyers Phillip Linder and James Lee Bright had a "near-complete breakdown of communication" and have not spoken in nearly a month. Rhodes also alleged that his lawyers missed filing deadlines and failed to request evidence from prosecutors that Rhodes wanted to use in his defense.

