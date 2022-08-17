A US district court judge in North Carolina on Wednesday allowed a North Carolina law that bans abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy to be reinstated, lifting an injunction he had placed on the state law prior to the US Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

In 2019, District Judge William Osteen had stopped the law from being enforced and declared the ban unconstitutional based on Supreme Court precedent. His decision was upheld in 2021 by an appeals court.

CNN's Dianne Gallagher contributed to this report.

