Federal grand jury investigating January 6 sets sights on Trump's Save America PAC

Former US President Donald Trump gives remarks during a Save America Rally at the Adams County Fairgrounds on June 25 in Mendon, Illinois. A federal grand jury is examining the Save America leadership PAC in an expansion of the criminal investigation into the events surrounding the US Capitol attack on January 6, 2021.

A federal grand jury is examining one of former President Donald Trump's main political and fundraising vehicles, the Save America leadership PAC, in an expansion of the criminal investigation into the events surrounding the US Capitol attack on January 6, 2021.

Federal prosecutors issued several subpoenas to former Trump administration officials, former campaign and communications aides and people currently advising Trump or Save America. William Russell, a senior adviser to Trump, was the recipient of one of the subpoenas on Wednesday.

