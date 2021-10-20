A federal appeals court has denied a request from a group of unvaccinated Maine health care workers seeking to block the state's coronavirus vaccine mandate on religious objections.
The workers are likely to return to the Supreme Court in short order, even though the justices have yet to express any interest in blocking such a mandate.
A panel of judges on the 1st US Circuit Court of Appeals said that the state is "particularly vulnerable" to Covid-19 because it has the largest share of residents aged 65 and older in the country.
Maine, the court wrote late Tuesday, "faced a severe crisis in its healthcare facilities when the delta variant hit."
Maine does allow an exemption that applies if a doctor has certified that a vaccine "may be medically inadvisable," but it has mandated health care workers be vaccinated against certain contagious diseases since 1989. It has not allowed religious exemptions since April 2020.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
