A federal appeals court temporarily blocked the Biden administration's new vaccine rules that could apply to larger employers, certain health care workers and federal contractors.
A three-judge panel on the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans on Saturday said in its order that the potential mandate is "stayed," citing "grave statuatory and constitutional issues," with the potential rules.
The Biden administration had announced earlier this week that its vaccine rules applying to private businesses with 100 or more employees, certain health care workers and federal contractors will take effect January 4.
The rules, released in a statement Thursday, stipulate that employees who fall into those groups will need to have received the necessary shots to be fully vaccinated, either two doses of Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine or one dose of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine, by January 4.
The court said the case is "pending further action" and gave the government until 5 p.m. on Monday to respond.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
