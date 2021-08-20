Federal appeals court allows Biden administration's eviction moratorium to continue

A federal appeals court on Friday said that it would not block the Biden administration's latest eviction moratorium.
In a brief order, the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit said it was denying a request from the landlord groups, who are challenging the moratorium, to reverse a previous court order that has allowed it to continue.
This is a breaking story and will be updated
The-CNN-Wire
