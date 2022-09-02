Federal agents have searched a high-rise apartment in New York City's affluent Park Avenue and a New York Southhampton estate Thursday connected to a Russian oligarch who recently had his yacht seized, sources told CNN.

The Russian owner of the properties is Viktor Vekselberg, one source told CNN. Vekselberg has close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Another source familiar with the matter said multiple raids happened simultaneously in New York City, Southampton, and Florida, targeting multiple designees from the US Department of Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

