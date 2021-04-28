Federal agents executed a search warrant Wednesday at the Manhattan apartment of Rudy Giuliani, advancing a criminal investigation by federal prosecutors that has been underway for months, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Giuliani, who served as former President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, has been the focus of an investigation concerning his activities in Ukraine. He hasn't been charged and has denied wrongdoing.

A spokesman for the Manhattan US Attorney's office declined to comment. The New York Times was first to report the search.

It is unusual for prosecutors to execute a search warrant on a lawyer, although Manhattan federal prosecutors have done so before, most notably in recent years against another former lawyer for Trump, Michael Cohen.

This story is breaking and will be updated.