Fearing economic slowdown, many cities rein in spending

New York City Mayor Eric Adams last month asked city agencies to reduce spending by 3%, but to do so without cutting services.

 Adobe Stock

Cities, towns and villages are expecting to curb spending by nearly 3% for fiscal 2022 compared with the year before, in anticipation of an economic slowdown in the near future, according to the National League of Cities' annual City Fiscal Conditions report.

Municipalities are expecting a 4% decline in revenues for fiscal 2022 after adjusting for inflation, according to the report, which was released Wednesday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.