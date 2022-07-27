Seized by genuine panic about the prospect of Republicans winning control of Congress and governors' mansions across the country, multiple Democratic leaders and candidates in some of the tightest races are calling on party leaders -- including President Joe Biden -- to focus on calling out Republicans as "extremists."

They don't think Biden's poll numbers are going to go up much or inflation is going to go down much. But in the continuing wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and with hundreds of election deniers on the ballot across the country, many Democratic leaders are looking to reframe the stakes of the midterms around a GOP they say has become a threat to America -- arguing that Republican control in states and in Congress would lead to a federal abortion ban, major rights restrictions, and attacks on democracy which could endanger the 2024 presidential election.

