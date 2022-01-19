FBI says it's conducting a 'court-authorized' search of Rep. Henry Cuellar's Texas home

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said in a statement Wednesday evening that it is doing a "court-authorized" search of the Texas home of Rep. Henry Cuellar.
"The FBI was present in the vicinity of Windridge Drive and Estate Drive in Laredo conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity," the FBI said in a statement. "The FBI cannot provide further comment on an ongoing investigation."
A spokesperson for Cuellar told CNN that "Congressman Cuellar will fully cooperate in any investigation. He is committed to ensuring that justice and the law are upheld."
Cuellar, a moderate Democrat, has served in Texas's 28th Congressional District since 2005.
The news was first reported by The Monitor newspaper.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.