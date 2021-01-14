Investigators have identified more than 200 suspects in their probe of the January 6 attack at the US Capitol and arrested more than 100 individuals, FBI Director Chris Wray said Thursday in his first public appearance since the riot.

"We know who you are if you're out there, and FBI agents are coming to find you," Wray said during an inauguration security briefing at Federal Emergency Management Agency headquarters in Washington with Vice President Mike Pence.

"My advice to people who might be inclined to follow in the footsteps of those who engaged in the kind of activity we saw last week is stay home," he added. "Look at what's happening now to the people who were involved in the Capitol siege."

Inauguration security

Wray also said the FBI has "confidence" in its preparation and security surrounding the inauguration next week.

"Our posture is aggressive. It's going to stay that way though the inauguration. So in that vein, we and our partners have already arrested more than 100 individuals for their criminal activities in last week's siege of the Capitol and continue to pursue countless other related investigations."

Wray did warn that the FBI has been seeing "extensive" chatter surrounding the inauguration, adding, "Together with our partners we evaluate those threats and what kind of resources to deploy against them. Right now we're tracking calls for potential armed protest."