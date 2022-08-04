FBI Director Christopher Wray on Thursday expressed concern over potential terrorist attacks on US soil emanating from Afghanistan, citing "growing intelligence gaps" since the US pulled its troops out of the country in 2021.

During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham asked Wray, "Are you worried about an attack on the homeland emanating from places like Afghanistan?"

CNN's Jennifer Hansler contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.