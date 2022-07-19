US officials are on alert for multifaceted election interference threats from adversaries like Iran, China and Russia -- including hacking, disinformation and influence operations -- as the midterm elections approach, FBI Director Christopher Wray said Tuesday.

"We have to be concerned about hybrid threats," Wray said at a cybersecurity conference at Fordham University in New York. That includes a situation in which foreign operatives might use an "unremarkable cyber incident" to sow "panic or lack of confidence in our election infrastructure," Wray said.

