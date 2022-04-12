US and international law enforcement agencies have seized control of a popular website where hackers have advertised data stolen from American consumers and corporations -- the latest in a long-running effort to crack down on forums where cybercriminals congregate.
"This domain has been seized" by the FBI, US Secret Service and Justice Department, read a notice Tuesday on the home page of RaidForums, a website known more for advertising hacked data in English rather than in Russian, the preferred language of other criminal forums. Law enforcement agencies from the United Kingdom, Sweden and elsewhere were involved in the seizure, according to the statement.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
