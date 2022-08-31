FBI agent criticized over anti-Trump postings says he's cooperating with investigators

The Federal Bureau of Investigation Headquarters building in Washington D.C. is pictured on October 18, 2021. A veteran FBI agent who engaged with social media posts critical of former President Donald Trump and retired from the bureau last week says he is cooperating with a government investigation into his conduct.

 Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Timothy Thibault, who worked in the FBI's Washington field office as assistant special agent in charge, retired voluntarily from the FBI last week, according to a statement from Morrison & Foerster, the law firm that's representing him. The statement said that Thibault said he informed his supervisors that he intended to retire roughly a month ago, following a 30-year FBI career.

CNN's Evan Perez contributed to this report.

