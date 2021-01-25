Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, said Monday evening he was extremely worried by former President Donald Trump's dangerous April suggestion that ingesting disinfectant could possibly be used to treat Covid-19.

"I just said, 'Oh my goodness gracious.' I could just see what's going to happen," Fauci told CNN's Erin Burnett on "Out Front."

"You're going to have people who hear that from the President and they're going to start doing dangerous and foolish things, which is the reason why, immediately, those of us who were not there said, 'This is something you should not do.' Be very explicit. The (US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) came out, I think, the next day and put in one of their publications, 'Do not do this.' "

Fauci, who sat on Trump's coronavirus task force and endured the former President's public scorn, has opened up in recent days about his rocky relationship with the last administration.

At the White House last week, he touted President Joe Biden's approach to the pandemic, explaining: "The idea that you can get up here and talk about what you know, what the evidence, what the science is -- let the science speak. It is somewhat of a liberating feeling."

