Fauci expected to meet with Biden transition team Thursday
Buy Now

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci attends the daily coronavirus briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on April 09, 2020 in Washington, DC.

 Alex Wong/Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci confirmed to CNN that he will meet virtually with President-elect Joe Biden's transition team on Thursday afternoon about the coronavirus pandemic.

Fauci has had initial conversations with Biden aides, including incoming White House chief of staff Ron Klain, in recent days as part of the infectious diseases expert's expected role in the Biden administration.

The expected meeting was first reported by CBS.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

CNN's Kate Sullivan contributed to this report.