A Texas family of five were sentenced together on Wednesday for storming the Capitol on January 6, with the two parents getting jail time and three adult children given probation and some home confinement.

The Munn family from Borger, Texas, was among some of the first to enter the Capitol on January 6, climbing through a broken window and making their way through the crypt and the visitor center before entering a Senate conference room, according to their sentencing memos.

CNN's Holmes Lybrand contributed to this report.

