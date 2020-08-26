The first and second nights of the Republican National Convention were riddled with inaccuracies and misleading claims from President Donald Trump as well as top administration officials and invited guests.

Wednesday's event will include speeches from Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence as well as from several women in high-ranking political positions within the Republican Party across the country and Madison Cawthorn, the 25-year-old who won a North Carolina Republican congressional primary over a candidate backed by Trump.

The night is also expected to feature a military veteran, a civil rights activist and the president of the National Association of Police Organizations.

Pelosi, Biden and China

Tennessee Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn exaggerated Democrats' views on coronavirus restrictions, then misleadingly described a remark about China by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Blackburn exaggerated by claiming that Democrats want people locked in their homes until they become "dependent on the government for everything." (While some Democrats have called for additional stay-home orders to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, they are not seeking endless lockdowns for the purpose of fostering dependence.) Blackburn then said that this supposed Democratic position is reminiscent of "Communist China." (It's worth noting that many vibrant industrialized democracies had longer mandatory lockdowns than the US)

And then she continued: "Maybe that's why Joe Biden is so soft on them. Why Nancy Pelosi says that 'China would prefer Joe Biden.' Yeah. I bet they would."

Facts First: Blackburn's claim about Pelosi was misleading in two ways. First, Pelosi did not personally argue that China would prefer Biden. Rather, in a CNN interview on August 9, Pelosi made clear that she was quoting the view of the US intelligence community, not speaking for herself. Second, the intelligence community reported that China wants Trump to lose because it sees him as "unpredictable," not because Biden is perceived to be friendly to Chinese interests.

Speaking to CNN's Dana Bash on August 9, Pelosi argued that what the intelligence community has concluded about China is "not equivalent" to its conclusion about Russia. She noted that the intelligence community has found that China would prefer Biden, but that Russia has been actively interfering in the election to hurt Biden.

Pelosi's exact words: "What they said is, China would prefer Joe Biden. Whether they do -- that's their conclusion, that they would prefer Joe Biden. Russia is actively, 24/7 interfering in our election."

-- Daniel Dale

