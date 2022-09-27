The official campaign arm of Senate Republicans has been running attack ads that mislead viewers about how a law signed by President Joe Biden in August will affect seniors enrolled in Medicare.

One of the National Republican Senatorial Committee ads shows a senior sitting alone, looking sad, as a narrator claims Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia supported "deep cuts in Medicare spending." A second ad shows a senior receiving help moving his legs as the narrator claims, "Warnock voted with Biden to slash Medicare spending." A third ad features a claim that Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona "went along with nearly $300 billion less in Medicare spending for seniors."

